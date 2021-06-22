The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Shareholder revolt: Four issues at stake at the Toshiba AGM

By Chris Wright
June 22, 2021
It is showtime. One year after Toshiba’s AGM triggered 12 months of shareholder revolt and the departure of the CEO and several other key figures, it is time for the next meeting. They will have plenty to discuss.

Toshiba-logo-red-man-Reuters-960x535.jpg
Photo: Reuters

Toshiba’s annual general meeting will be held on Friday, marking the end of a remarkable year since the last gathering.

In that time, the company has been accused of failing to count votes properly at an AGM, pressuring large shareholders on how to vote, and a raft of corporate governance failures – all allegations confirmed by an independent investigation into the company that took place after its own shareholders demanded an inquiry.

So far, the scandal has cost the job of CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani, two senior executives and two members of the board – and it is not over yet. Among the key decisions the AGM must come to is whether chairman Osamu Nagayama gets to keep his job.

Here are five points of interest that will come to the fore on Friday.

How much jostling happened in the shareholder register around the record date?

If you were to canvas Toshiba shareholders today, the outcomes would be bad for the chairman, the rest of the board and probably some more senior executives, too.

Two shareholders, Effissimo and Farallon Capital, have been vocally at odds with the company for most of the last year, triggering an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in March; a third, Harvard’s endowment fund, was pressured to abstain in last year’s AGM and presumably not enamoured with how it was treated; and another, Singapore-based 3D, was not impressed to find its votes at the previous AGM were not even counted.

Additionally,


Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
