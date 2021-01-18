The chart that worried Toshiba’s shareholders

Jump To Background

Received wisdom has it that corporate Japan is changing. The days of trophy acquisitions for status rather than shareholder value are behind us, we are told. Today’s corporate titans listen to shareholders, divest non-core assets and focus on their core strengths.

Broadly, that has been the direction of recent years, as illustrated by Olympus, Fujitsu, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and more broadly by Japan’s corporate governance code. Until recently, Toshiba, troubled but rebuilding, was thought to be part of that welcome new direction.

But now there are doubts, which have crystallized in some alarming ways.

In