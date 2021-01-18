The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

The chart that worried Toshiba’s shareholders

Toshiba_R_clean_960x535.jpg

To have one of your leading shareholders demand an extraordinary general meeting is unfortunate – two looks like a pattern. Japanese corporate giant Toshiba is facing a messy situation.

By Chris Wright
January 18, 2021
Share

Jump To

  • Background

    • Received wisdom has it that corporate Japan is changing. The days of trophy acquisitions for status rather than shareholder value are behind us, we are told. Today’s corporate titans listen to shareholders, divest non-core assets and focus on their core strengths.

    Broadly, that has been the direction of recent years, as illustrated by Olympus, Fujitsu, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and more broadly by Japan’s corporate governance code. Until recently, Toshiba, troubled but rebuilding, was thought to be part of that welcome new direction.

    But now there are doubts, which have crystallized in some alarming ways.

    In

    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Capital Markets Capital MarketsJapanFeatures
    Share
    Chris Wright
    Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree