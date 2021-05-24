Treasurers wrestle with integration of fiat and crypto assets

It is no surprise that chief finance offices are looking closely at digital assets. Together with their related infrastructure they offer a parallel channel to connect with counterparties and transfer value at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional banking services.

The challenge lies in how to incorporate them without disrupting user experience or compromising security.

The ability to track and mark-to-market all assets, as well as any unrealised gains or losses, is vital – and something of a challenge for digital assets.

“This is something that most large companies are used to doing with their diversified treasury management strategies,” points out Ben Sebley, chief growth officer at BCB Group.

It is also important be able to tokenise value and use common governance and controls frameworks for both fiat and digital currencies.

“Within a few years, enterprises will have equal access to money markets and digital asset infrastructure and [will be able to] pick the services best suited to their strategic liquidity and financing needs,” suggests Ledgermatic chief executive, Luke Sully.