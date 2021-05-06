The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Treasury

Corporates braced for daily compounding impact of Libor replacements

By Paul Golden
May 06, 2021
Regulators have set high conduct standards for banks in assisting particularly smaller corporate customers with the impact of the transition away from Libor.

exit-abandoned-free-960x535.jpg

The end of Libor – which has been looming over the financial markets for years – is now imminent.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed that sterling, euro, Swiss franc and Japanese yen Libor will cease after December 31, as will one-week and two-month US dollar Libor.

All other US dollar settings will end after June 30, 2023.

Despite this, even at such a late stage, the market is still developing a universal approach to address the commercial and documentation aspects of conversion, notably the implied trading spread between Libor and Sonia – the sterling overnight index average.

Tim Nicholson, KPMG partner, debt advisory, says that with so many competing pressures on businesses at present and without any apparent first-mover advantage, in his experience most borrowers are taking a wait-and-see approach until precedent has become more established.

This relaxed attitude was reflected in a member survey published by the Loan Market Association in December. It found that the percentage of respondents who thought the market would not be ready to transition at the end of this year had fallen to 11% from 19.7% in 2019.

For borrowers with a larger number of Libor-linked instruments … the transition can be extremely complex
Tim Nicholson, KPMG
Tim-Nicholson-KPMG-960.jpg

Treasury United KingdomTreasuryRegulation
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
