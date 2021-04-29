The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Fintech

Finsmart’s DealPro eyes up primary management

By Mark Baker
April 29, 2021
With a focus on the relationship between an issuer and its bond underwriters, the fintech reckons it can fill a gap that is not being addressed by others.

Photo: iStock

There is a well-worn theme in capital markets: at a time when trading has never been faster or more electronic, the execution of primary deals remains archaic. There have been tweaks around the edges, but the fundamental processes have not changed for decades.

Finsmart, a small outfit run by former bankers, is the latest fintech to try to address this. After initial discussions with market participants last year, as well as approaching individuals to come on board as advisers, it has now started development of a new debt capital markets platform, DealPro, and completed a first pre-seed funding round in March.

Finsmart founder and chief executive Sotiris Manderis is a former banker who was most recently a managing director in corporate and institutional digital at HSBC. He says the need for modernization is self-evident.

“I really believe that the whole space of primary capital markets needs streamlining,” he tells Euromoney. “In 2021, people are still printing stuff out or sending sensitive PDFs by email. But why? At a time when banks are looking to reduce their cost base and reduce their operational risk, there is still the risk of leaving a document on a train.”


Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
