The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Brazil markets: Watching for a red horse

By Rob Dwyer
April 27, 2021
Share

In recent years, Brazil has endured famine, flood and pestilence. What’s next?

rd-banner-latam-780x173.jpg

“One of them is lying.” This was a Brazilian banker’s summary of the discrepancy between the Brazil’s stock market and its currency. “The question is, which is it?”

Is the Bovespa – trading at record highs – an accurate picture of the country’s financial health? Or is it the currency that is the real indicator – languishing as it is north of $5.50 – a warning that the share prices have dislocated from their economic fundamentals?

Perhaps the country’s deeply real negative interest rates – inflation is over 5% and the Selic is just 2.75% – might be the biggest fraud, artificially pushing stocks higher and the FX lower.

This banker inevitably went on to talk about Brazil’s gushing pipeline of equity issuance – R$100 billion is poised to be issued in the country.

Unless something happens to make markets snap shut soon, 2021 will be another record year – showing that companies are rushing to make hay while the sun shines.

So far, investors remain hungry, though there are early signs of flagging appetite as they demand discounts to participate in the latest wave of IPOs. The proportion of deals that are closing below the bookrunners’ pricing range is rising.

When


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsBrazilCapital Markets
Share
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree