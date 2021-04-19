The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Can foreign investors weather another round of Russia sanctions?

April 19, 2021
Share

If the current geopolitical tensions escalate into military action, even the most hardened foreign investors might start looking for an exit from Russia.

Russia_metro-3714290_1920_960x535.jpg

Ten years ago, a veteran Moscow broker told Euromoney that the financial crisis had been the final straw for less committed international investors in Russia. As he put it: “The tourists are long gone.”

Since then, Russian capital markets have been through the bursting of a consumer credit bubble in 2013, the Ukraine crisis and sanctions by the West in 2014, followed swiftly by the collapse of oil prices, further sanctions in April 2018, and the Russia-related turmoil of the US presidency of Donald Trump.

Clearly, any foreign investors still involved in the market are not of a nervous disposition. So, it came as little surprise that the announcement on April 15 of new sanctions on Russia by the administration of president Joe Biden, including a ban on participation in domestic government bond auctions, caused barely a ripple in either the bond or currency markets.

Any foreign investors still involved in the market are not of a nervous disposition

Of course, this is not the end of the story. The latest round of sanctions was primarily a response to alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election and cyberattacks by groups linked to the Russian government such as that on Texas software firm SolarWinds last year.

Further


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersCapital MarketsRussiaEmerging Europe
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree