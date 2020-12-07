The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

Spacs may fuel European IPO boom

By Peter Lee
December 07, 2020
Share

Investors are locked in meetings with European growth companies that may go public in 2021, with Spacs now making it easier to list and raise substantial capital.

IPO-paper-plane-chalk-rocket-istock-960x535.png

more on spacs

On Monday, Paysafe, the London-headquartered global payments business that processes close to $100 billion a year for merchants and consumers through digital wallets and online cash solutions, announced that it is reversing into Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, the New York-listed special purpose acquisition company (Spac) sponsored by William P Foley.

Paysafe, which was taken private from the London Stock Exchange at the end of 2017 by Blackstone and CVC Capital, will thus re-emerge as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) through a pre-packaged listing.

Blackstone and CVC will remain its largest shareholders. The transaction also sees it raise $2 billion though a private placement to institutional investors led by Fidelity National Title Insurance Co. This is one of the largest private investment in public equity (Pipe) transactions ever announced by a Spac.

The deal implies a pro forma enterprise value for Paysafe of $9 billion and as


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Capital Markets Capital MarketsCredit Suisse
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree