Spacs may fuel European IPO boom

On Monday, Paysafe, the London-headquartered global payments business that processes close to $100 billion a year for merchants and consumers through digital wallets and online cash solutions, announced that it is reversing into Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, the New York-listed special purpose acquisition company (Spac) sponsored by William P Foley.

Paysafe, which was taken private from the London Stock Exchange at the end of 2017 by Blackstone and CVC Capital, will thus re-emerge as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) through a pre-packaged listing.

Blackstone and CVC will remain its largest shareholders. The transaction also sees it raise $2 billion though a private placement to institutional investors led by Fidelity National Title Insurance Co. This is one of the largest private investment in public equity (Pipe) transactions ever announced by a Spac.

The deal implies a pro forma enterprise value for Paysafe of $9 billion and as