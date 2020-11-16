The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
ESG

Lombard Odier takes natural capital public with new mid-cap fund

By Elliot Wilson
November 16, 2020
Share

The Swiss asset and wealth manager’s Natural Capital fund, launched on Monday, is a first of its kind in the public equity markets.

iStock-1165842880-960.jpg

Lombard Odier’s Natural Capital fund, which launched on Monday, offers investors a chance to invest for the first time in a fund whose sole focus – aside from generating an outsized return on equity – is to profit from the regenerative power of nature.

Created in partnership with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA), a pan-European initiative, and with the support of His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, the fund’s main aims are simple enough.

Nature is an efficient machine, absorbing inputs and emitting outputs in an efficient cycle. Humanity interferes and messes up that elegant mechanism.

ew Christopher Kaminker Lombard Odier 960x535.jpg
Christopher Kaminker, Lombard Odier

The fund raised $400 million in seed capital on its launch. It was dreamed up by the CBA and Christopher Kaminker, who joined Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the asset management division of the Swiss wealth and asset manager, in July 2019 as its first head of sustainable investment research and strategy.

Analysts and portfolio managers at LOIM began by identifying 4,000 publicly traded companies. That number was whittled down to 550, which the research team covers in its thematic universe of stocks, which in turn has been refined to what Kaminker describes to a “high-conviction” roster of 40 to 50 firms.

Natural

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

ESG ESGCapital MarketsEnvironmental Finance
Share
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree