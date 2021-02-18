The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

Corporates explore new options to release working capital

By Paul Golden
February 18, 2021
Share

Unpredictable receivables together with difficulty accessing traditional sources of liquidity have forced treasury teams to explore all possible sources of working capital during the coronavirus crisis.

compass-960x535.jpg

The challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic have driven a move away from traditional providers of working capital towards alternative sources, such as institutional investors, as businesses seek the right financing mix to tackle a new set of circumstances.

Institutional investors are also seeing the opportunity to provide liquidity to trade finance, says Michael Rieskamp, managing director, EMEA sales at Taulia.

“Trade as an asset class has been discussed theoretically for a long time but it is now becoming common practice,” he says. “This has been supported by developments in technology that can capture information and provide access to help institutional investors offer liquidity where needed.”

Foresight is crucial to ensuring progress at this more difficult time
Michael Rieskamp, Taulia Europe
Michael Rieskamp, Taulia_400x225.jpg

Apart from the usual options – which include delaying payments and applying to supply chain finance schemes – Enrico Camerinelli, senior analyst at Aite Group, refers to the emergence of a number of solutions for sourcing liquidity from inventory and employee salaries.

The first of these is from Supply@ME, which has developed an alternative platform focused on inventory monetization.

“This can enable a wide range of manufacturing and trading businesses to improve their working capital position via a ‘true sale’ of their inventory to special purpose vehicles,” explains Camerinelli.

Another


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Treasury TreasuryCash ManagementCoronavirus
Share
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree