The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Brexit keeps the UK out of bubble territory

By Peter Lee
February 10, 2021
Share

The UK has been hit by Brexit as well as the pandemic, making for poor returns and a weaker recovery. UBS argues that this allows investors to buy while it is cheap.

Peter Lee capital markets 1920px.jpg

Unlimited quantative easing, negative real rates and the coming US fiscal stimulus have investors on heightened alert for any sign of bubbles starting to burst.

Signs of them inflating appear everywhere, from the rise of bitcoin and the furore over GameStop to the proliferation of special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs).

One group of investors can rest easy though. There are few signs that financial valuations in UK equities have become disconnected from economic fundamentals.

In 2020, plentiful and cheap central bank liquidity led to a quick reverse of the March equity market crash in most markets around the world.

The FTSE 100 is the big outlier. It stands today at 14% below its 2020 peak

The S&P 500 fell from 3,337 in late February 2020 to 2,305 one month later. Today it has more than recovered to at an all-time high of 3,911. That’s 17% higher than it stood a year ago.

The German DAX index is 3% above its previous high last February. The EuroStoxx50 hasn’t done quite so well, being still 4.6% below its high last February.

But the FTSE 100 is the big outlier. It stands today at 14% below its 2020 peak, despite all the efforts of the UK Treasury to support businesses and the Bank of England to overcome the worst effects of the pandemic.

It

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsUnited KingdomCapital MarketsInvestment
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree