The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Robinhood and GameStop route popular fury against Wall Street

By Peter Lee
January 29, 2021
Share

When Robinhood stopped retail investors from buying more GameStop shares in their battle with the hedge fund short-sellers, it put itself squarely in their sights.

Peter Lee capital markets 1920px.jpg

After the furious divisions that followed the US presidential election in November, it is heartening to see a new spirit of unity among the country’s political class.

Ted Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), a Democrat representative from New York, can come together on the big issue of the day.

It is, they both agree, unacceptable that the Robinhood trading app should prevent retail investors from buying additional GameStop shares and driving up the price even further, breaking some more hedge funds in the process, but giving the rest of us our daily entertainment.

Reddit’s WallStreetBets crowd had only just got going, having driven the video game retailer’s stock from $17.25 at the start of January to $347.50 on January 27. Robinhood paused the game on Thursday, though it was set to resume limited buying on Friday.

The pressure is now mounting for the SEC to do something before … Gary Gensler takes office

By the time the app had limited purchases on GameStop and several other names, the Reddit buyers had already moved onto other shares also heavily shorted by the hedge funds, making the latter tremble at the losses they might suffer.

Cruz


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion United StatesCapital MarketsOpinionColumns
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree