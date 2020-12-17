The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Societe Generale details equity derivatives cuts

By Dominic O’Neill
December 17, 2020
SocGen appears willing to accept lower volumes as the price for avoiding losses of the kind it experienced in 2020.

Societe Generale’s equity derivatives business is jettisoning multi-index and multi-asset class products, and shifting dividend-payment risks to the client, chief financial officer William Kadouch-Chassaing tells Euromoney.

The French lender has been among the worst-performing bank stocks this year, partly due to the erratic performance of its top-tier European equity derivatives franchise. Its equity market valuation is languishing at about 0.3x book value.

Equity derivatives losses, sparked by unexpected post-Covid cuts in corporate dividends – on top of credit impairments – pushed the corporate and investment-banking division and the group to a loss, back in the first quarter.

Kadouch-Chassaing says the bank has learnt its lessons.

“It does change the way we want to operate,” he says. “This business was more prone to shocks during market-dislocation events, as the products are very structured, and you can’t hedge them perfectly.

“We have reduced our risk appetite. We want to be better able to hedge our risks and be less affected by market dislocation.”

Troubles

Outside of equity derivatives, earlier cuts and a more parsimonious use of its balance sheet – especially compared with BNP Paribas – have seen SocGen miss the fixed-income trading bonanza other investment banks enjoyed in 2020.

Meanwhile,


Capital Markets France Societe Generale
Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is Europe Editor. He has written about banking and finance for Euromoney since 2007 and has covered both emerging and developed markets.
