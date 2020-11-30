The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Goldman’s drones: Pretty fly for a deal guy

November 30, 2020
Goldman Sachs should surely take its drone warfare to the next level.

drone-quad-fly-960x535.png

If you thought HSBC bankers with iPads were the bleeding edge of capital markets and advisory today, think again.

Goldman Sachs (who else?) this week told CNBC that it had been using drones to show acquisition targets to prospective buyers.

It is an obvious step in the evolution of the technology from weekend hobbyists in the park and assassinations surgical strikes in the Middle East. Drone warfare was always going to turn up on Wall Street before long. ‘Swarming the client’ has never seemed so literal.

'We can fly'

Goldman global head of M&A Stephan Feldgoise said that using drones helped give confidence to buyers of asset-based businesses. Some rivals, such as JPMorgan, have also apparently been using drones on deals.

You can almost imagine Jamie Dimon at an analyst fireside: “I’m like a broken record, no one in our country is fixing our roads, bridges, airports, so we’ve got our own propellers, cameras, sound, robots, we can fly, it’s amazing…”

It is terribly exciting and very Masters of the Universe, of course, but Euromoney can’t help wondering if Goldman has missed a trick to get ahead of the competition here.

Why


OpinionFront EndGoldman SachsUnited StatesCapital Markets
