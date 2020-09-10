The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards for Excellence

World’s Best Investment Bank 2020: How the client got to the heart of Goldman Sachs

Illustration for Euromoney Awards for Excellence article on World's Best Investment Bank 2020 - Goldman Sachs
Illustration: Corey Brickley. Photos: Stephen Zipp

The firm didn’t foresee the coronavirus crisis when it decided to pivot its investment bank more explicitly towards clients than ever before. But as so often, its timing could not have been better

By Mark Baker
September 10, 2020
When John Waldron told analysts in January 2020 how he and his colleagues were busy making Goldman Sachs’s investment bank into an even more formidable outfit than it already was, the havoc that Covid-19 would soon wreak on the world was, for most people, no more than the worst of worst-case projections.

