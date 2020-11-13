The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

Transaction monitoring: Poor data highlights need to invest in tech

By Paul Golden
November 13, 2020
Share

Compliance costs hinder funding for effective AML transaction monitoring.

fraud-prevention-istock-960.png

Transaction monitoring is not working as it should, according to the Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies (CFCS), which highlights cost as a main concern.

Matthew Redhead, associate fellow at the CFCS – part of think tank the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) – spoke at the Sibos conference in October about the many additional expenses associated with monitoring technology, such as technical and vendor support, that can create friction with chief financial officers.

One of the biggest costs involved is getting organizational data in order. Many financial institutions struggle with the quality and the quantity of data, some of which has been built up over decades.

“To effectively monitor transactional data, the organization must understand it, determine the risk for each type of transaction involved and then ensure it is clean for effective detection,” says Ted Sausen, director and anti-money laundering (AML) subject matter expert at Nice Actimize.

Since institutions must comply with regulatory mandates, some are left with no option but to undertake monitoring with inefficient operational processes.

“It is a vicious circle where compliance is seen as a cost centre, which prevents proper funding for implementing effective technologies and processes to deal with transaction monitoring requirements,” says Jose Caldera, chief product officer at Acuant.

“The


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now
Share
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree