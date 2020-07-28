The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

Argentina is unsure it can pay its debt offer

By Rob Dwyer
July 28, 2020
Share

Local scepticism over proposed debt offer rises as bid to include GDP warrants rejected.

RTX7LLPF-780x495

The government of Argentina says it cannot increase the value of its repayment offer to the country’s creditors because “we are not 100% confident that we can afford [what we have already offered].”

An unnamed government official tells Euromoney that the deteriorating economic and fiscal situation in Argentina – which has already suffered two years of recession before this year, when Covid-19 is expected to see a further 10% contraction of GDP – has complicated its ability to model the sustainability of its current offer, which is worth roughly 53 cents on the dollar.

“Argentina has implemented a fiscal programme [in response to the pandemic] worth about 3% of GDP, and we have seen a fall in revenues worth about 2% of GDP,” he says. “However, we didn’t change our proposal [to creditors] because we thought we had buffers to have a recovery.


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree