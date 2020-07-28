Argentina is unsure it can pay its debt offer
Local scepticism over proposed debt offer rises as bid to include GDP warrants rejected.
The government of Argentina says it cannot increase the value of its repayment offer to the country’s creditors because “we are not 100% confident that we can afford [what we have already offered].”
An unnamed government official tells Euromoney that the deteriorating economic and fiscal situation in Argentina – which has already suffered two years of recession before this year, when Covid-19 is expected to see a further 10% contraction of GDP – has complicated its ability to model the sustainability of its current offer, which is worth roughly 53 cents on the dollar.
“Argentina has implemented a fiscal programme [in response to the pandemic] worth about 3% of GDP, and we have seen a fall in revenues worth about 2% of GDP,” he says. “However, we didn’t change our proposal [to creditors] because we thought we had buffers to have a recovery.