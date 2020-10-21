The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Bank capital goes green

By Peter Lee
October 21, 2020
Share

One intriguing sub-plot of a wild year in bank capital has been the advent of green AT1 and tier-2 deals.

Peter Lee capital markets 1920px.jpg

At first glance, bank capital is not an ideal asset class for green investors.

While debt finance can be raised from investors in ESG funds and allocated to projects with specific environmental, social or governance criteria, capital is more fungible. It is typically not passed through on a back-to-back basis to support specific green risk-weighted assets.

Until recently.

BBVA paid a coupon of 6% on the first-ever green AT1 deal in July, a €1 billion, non-call five-and-a-half year offering.

It is an historic deal that shows the growing influence of ESG funds
David Marks, JPMorgan

At issuance, BBVA communicated a total portfolio of €2.9 billion of green assets, including renewable energy (49%), green buildings (19%), clean transportation (22%), waste management (6%) and water management (4%).

Proceeds will be tracked internally against these. BBVA says it will maintain a buffer of projects above the proceeds in case of unexpected variations on projects’ outstanding amount or maturity mismatches.

If an allocated project ceases to comply with the green eligibility criteria, BBVA will substitute it for a fully compliant project.

The bank sought a second-party opinion from DNV GL and says external auditor assurance will be provided in annual reporting.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionCapital MarketsColumnsESGSocially Responsible InvestmentBBVA
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree