The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Is it time for a Principles for Responsible Investment Banking?

By Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
September 17, 2020
Share

While banks have made progress on integrating environmental considerations into areas such as project finance and corporate lending, investment bankers have so far faced few – if any – sustainability-related restrictions on their activities.

Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker ESG 1920px.jpg

On May 29, a fuel tank at a thermal power plant owned by a subsidiary of Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) in the Russian Arctic failed, flooding the surrounding rivers and subsoil with 21,000 tonnes of diesel oil.

Nornickel claimed the accident was due to melting permafrost. Russian authorities – and environmental groups – disagreed, blaming it on negligence and lack of investment in infrastructure. The company was asked to pay a record Rb148 billion ($2 billion) in compensation.

This was not an isolated incident. Nornickel has a long history of egregious pollution, both deliberate and accidental. It is the world’s largest producer of sulphur dioxide, which it regularly emits in quantities sufficient to cause health damage in communities in Russia, Finland and Norway.

This

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree