Is it time for a Principles for Responsible Investment Banking?

On May 29, a fuel tank at a thermal power plant owned by a subsidiary of Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) in the Russian Arctic failed, flooding the surrounding rivers and subsoil with 21,000 tonnes of diesel oil.

Nornickel claimed the accident was due to melting permafrost. Russian authorities – and environmental groups – disagreed, blaming it on negligence and lack of investment in infrastructure. The company was asked to pay a record Rb148 billion ($2 billion) in compensation.

This was not an isolated incident. Nornickel has a long history of egregious pollution, both deliberate and accidental. It is the world’s largest producer of sulphur dioxide, which it regularly emits in quantities sufficient to cause health damage in communities in Russia, Finland and Norway.

