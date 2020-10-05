The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Quotes of the month

October 05, 2020
Share

October 2020

loudspeaker-quotes.jpg

“Technology is an enabler, it can help me do things better, it can help me to access a wider market. But technology cannot change the world. There has to be an integral raw material”

HDFC’s Aditya Puri emphasises the importance of banking’s fundamentals


“I’m not seeing issuance driven by people who need capital because otherwise they’re going to go down. It’s growth capital, people who raise proactive capital without them really needing it today”

Samarth Jagnani, executive director for India global capital markets at Morgan Stanley, says that investor demand is there, but not for everyone


“If you Google your family name, there you are, your net worth, available for everyone to see. Your children may not discuss your wealth with you, but some information is probably out there”

Maya Prabhu, head of wealth advisory at JPMorgan Private Bank, explains how the UHNW world has changed


“Over the last 10 years, we haven’t had this much interest from clients in terms of thinking about their wealth, health and wellbeing – and therefore also their legacy and what this means for their families”

Tom





You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndQuotes of the month
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree