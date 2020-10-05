Quotes of the month
October 2020
“Technology is an enabler, it can help me do things better, it can help me to access a wider market. But technology cannot change the world. There has to be an integral raw material”
HDFC’s Aditya Puri emphasises the importance of banking’s fundamentals
“I’m not seeing issuance driven by people who need capital because otherwise they’re going to go down. It’s growth capital, people who raise proactive capital without them really needing it today”
Samarth Jagnani, executive director for India global capital markets at Morgan Stanley, says that investor demand is there, but not for everyone
“If you Google your family name, there you are, your net worth, available for everyone to see. Your children may not discuss your wealth with you, but some information is probably out there”
Maya Prabhu, head of wealth advisory at JPMorgan Private Bank, explains how the UHNW world has changed
“Over the last 10 years, we haven’t had this much interest from clients in terms of thinking about their wealth, health and wellbeing – and therefore also their legacy and what this means for their families”