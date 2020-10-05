The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Treasury

Entrenched relationships may prove more valuable than tech for TS clients

By Paul Golden
October 05, 2020
New transaction-services platforms may need more than good digital technology to make headway.

US banks signed more than 100 new contracts with the 10 largest cash-management technology vendors last year, according to a report published by Aite Group.

As banks prioritize availability of money management and forecasting tools, this trend will only continue, says Aite Group research director Christine Barry, author of the May report.

In September, Goldman Sachs announced a collaboration with Volante Technologies that will see the bank use the cloud payments and financial messaging solution provider’s technology to process domestic and international payments on its digital transaction banking platform.

It doesn’t seem that [Goldman] offers all the pieces that leading banks deliver
Patricia Hines, Celent
Patricia Hines, head of corporate banking at Celent, reckons it will take Goldman some time to build out its offering to the point it could replace many of the primary banking relationships in place today.

Corporate banking generates as much as $85 billion in annual revenue in the US and the top five banks account for most of that income.

However, she rejects the suggestion that transaction banking and cash management has changed little during the past 40 years and is now ripe for disruption.

“The


Paul Golden
