China’s Evergrande: Un-real estate

If something looks too good to be true, it usually is. When a company acts irrationally, cagey investors have learned to ask why.

Take the example of Evergrande, which has endured a turbulent past few days.

The real-estate group is a whopper, with Rmb2.3 trillion ($337 billion) in assets. It is also highly leveraged, with debts of $122 billion at the end of June.

About a week ago, a letter emerged, purportedly sent by the firm to the government of Guangdong. In it, Evergrande said it faced a cash crunch unless it was allowed to complete a backdoor listing on Shenzhen’s main bourse by January.

Rue the outcome

Evergrande fumed, calling the letter “fabricated”, but the message it contained could not, if you are an investor or a regulator, have been clearer or less veiled.

It warned that letting a firm of its size default on its debt embodied the kind