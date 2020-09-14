Quotes of the month
September 2020
“The good news is that the euro market is quite flexible, compared to the dollar market, which focuses primarily on three-year, five-year, 10-year and 30-year maturities. In euros, you can issue six-year, eight-year, nine-year benchmarks and investors don’t even blink”
Pierre Blandin, global head of SSA DCM at Crédit Agricole CIB, discusses the EU’s extraordinary funding ambitions
“Covid is calling us all to really reflect on our mission and why we were created”
Angela Rodell, chief executive of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, says that the current crisis should prompt all sovereign wealth funds to assess their core purpose
“It’s a cheaper option these days to bus around NPLs from one site to another, hoping that by diluting them, they will disappear. But they will not”
Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, warns that China is facing a slow-motion banking crisis
“When you look at our Covid-19 response package and the liquidity support we have helped provide to banks, we didn’t do this kind of thing in the financial crisis 10 years ago...