Older and wiser: How sovereign wealth has responded to Covid-19
It could be argued Covid-19 is the moment sovereign wealth funds were made for: a shocking disruption to national economies that calls for a stable, patiently invested buffer. Sovereign fund reactions have been varied, from drawdowns to contrarian investments, from domestic backstop deals to attempts to be directly involved in developing vaccines. But they’re all bigger, shrewder and hopefully smarter than they were during the GFC.
Rainy days are unpredictable.