Banker of the Year 2020: Brian Moynihan, Bank of America

Brian Moynihan Brian Moynihan

Support for stakeholder capitalism, which has been growing louder over the past few years, has become a clarion call in 2020. Covid-19 has revealed how large sections of society are just one pay cheque away from homelessness, poverty or hunger.

In May, the death of George Floyd in the US further deepened awareness of inequality along racial lines; while climate change led to the worst wildfires in decades ravaging Australia, and more recently California, and the Arctic recording its highest temperature on record.

The