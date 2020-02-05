The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Responsible finance: All banks dictate outcomes – and other Davos news

By Helen Avery
February 05, 2020
Share

There were many things declared at Davos this year that would lead us to believe that sustainability is now embedded in every decision a bank or investment manager makes. Here are some great examples that show 2020 is starting on a positive track.

HA_column_banner_NEW-780.jpg



My favourite announcement at January’s Davos World Economic Forum 2020 was the launch of the Future of Sustainability Data Alliance with the likes of Refinitiv, the Climate Bonds Initiative, the Global Financial Markets Association and many others spanning academia, policy-setting, NGOs and fintech around the world. 

Its goal is to consolidate social and environmental data for the capital markets, to highlight gaps in the data and understand what will be needed as standards are set.

It’s a huge relief because we have reached a point where data has become fractured. It’s also refreshing to have such an early commitment to develop data in a way that will be useful.




Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree