Awards

Excellence in leadership in North America 2020: Bank of America

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

Regional awards

Community Development Finance Institutions (CDFIs) play a unique role in the US, but they were not included in the earliest Covid-19 stimulus packages. So it was vital that big banks helped them to reach those that needed loans the most.

For its work in supporting CDFIs, Bank of America is recognized by Euromoney for excellence in leadership in North America.

Financing projects and businesses in lower-income and minority communities across the country, CDFIs are able to combine grants and private-sector capital to make loans and serve communities that the leading main street banks do not.

Dan-Letendre-BOFA-160x186.jpg

Dan Letendre,
Bank of America

BofA is no stranger to CDFIs.

