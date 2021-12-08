Off the record
December 2021/January 2022
“There’s been a conversation about whether China is a tactical opportunity or a strategic imperative. But I had breakfast with the head of investment banking this morning and he said: ‘No, this is exactly the time we should be investing more’”
This CFO doesn’t realise investment bankers always think tactically
“We have only seen QE become embedded because it gives politicians free money to spend. Big debtors always want inflation. That’s why those big central banks are behind the curve”
This fund manager wants to deliver some home truths
“It is hard to have a view on the viability of the government’s plan when they don’t have one”
A bank executive is stumped on Argentina
“As a 10-year MD, I couldn’t hire a summer trainee who would cost me zero. Here, we can make key strategy shifts in a matter of hours”
One banker is enjoying the move from the bulge bracket to a smaller firm
“I was disappointed that UBS chose to take a foreigner. With both big banks, it was an unwritten law that one of either the CEO or chairman would be Swiss.