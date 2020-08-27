Fintech and the regulators: Bridges to nowhere?

Fintech bridge agreements are described as “a bespoke agreement outlining collaboration between two governments, cooperation between regulatory bodies and connectivity between ecosystems that encourages the sharing of information, including emerging trends and regulatory issues, with counterparts and discussions around areas of best practice”.

Russ Shaw, Tech London Advocates

Since the UK and Singapore signed the first agreement in May 2016, similar arrangements have been made with regulators in Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Singapore and the US.

According to Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates, these bridges are an opportunity for UK fintechs to access growth capital and sizeable markets in other countries.