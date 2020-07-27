What European banks need before mergers can save them

European banks must revolutionise their business models – even the European Central Bank recognises this now.

In new draft guidance, the ECB signals it won’t stand in the way of mergers, including cross-border deals in the EU. This is at a time, moreover, when hope in Europe’s united future is surging, thanks to the €750 billion EU recovery fund.

One big merger is already under way: the continent’s biggest bank takeover for a decade. Intesa Sanpaolo’s €5 billion bid for local rival UBI Banca is raising hopes, at the very least, of more mergers in Italy’s fragmented banking market.

But are would-be M&A advisers and financial journalists getting ahead of themselves?