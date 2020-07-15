The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Excellence in leadership in Africa 2020: Deutsche Bank

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

Regional awards

Deutsche Bank’s commitment to Africa’s economic development began long before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, but the bank’s expertise in infrastructure and structured finance will be essential in supporting the continent’s recovery and in helping to address the long-term concerns holding back development. 

Foreign investment is likely to dwindle in the ensuing economic downturn, but the German bank has maintained its commitment. As recently as May, it announced the co-financing of two new regional hospitals and five medical units in Côte d’Ivoire.

Its head of emerging markets structuring is Claire Coustar.

The hospitals, one located in Adzope, to the north of Abidjan, and the other in Aboisso to the east, will together have a capacity of about 400 beds and will greatly improve the availability of healthcare services in each region.

