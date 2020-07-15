Africa's best bank transformation 2020: Standard Chartered Ghana

Awards for Excellence 2020

Ghana’s banking sector went through severe challenges in 2018 after the central bank’s asset quality review in 2017 revealed several structural challenges, including poor corporate governance, poor risk-management practices and regulatory non-compliance.

The central bank has embarked on a reform programme to clean up the banking industry and strengthening the regulatory and supervisory framework. As a result, the licences of nine banks were removed on the grounds of insolvency and three mergers took place.

Under chief executive Mansa Nettey, Standard Chartered Ghana has navigated these challenges, as well as the group’s internal strategy reset launched in 2015, to build a robust, resilient bank that wins this year’s award for Euromoney’s best bank transformation in Africa.