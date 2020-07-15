The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Africa's best bank transformation 2020: Standard Chartered Ghana

July 15, 2020
Share

Awards for Excellence 2020

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

Ghana’s banking sector went through severe challenges in 2018 after the central bank’s asset quality review in 2017 revealed several structural challenges, including poor corporate governance, poor risk-management practices and regulatory non-compliance.

The central bank has embarked on a reform programme to clean up the banking industry and strengthening the regulatory and supervisory framework. As a result, the licences of nine banks were removed on the grounds of insolvency and three mergers took place.

Under chief executive Mansa Nettey, Standard Chartered Ghana has navigated these challenges, as well as the group’s internal strategy reset launched in 2015, to build a robust, resilient bank that wins this year’s award for Euromoney’s best bank transformation in Africa.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree