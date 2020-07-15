Africa's best bank for sustainable finance 2020: Citi

Awards for Excellence 2020

Citi has the largest presence of any global bank in Africa – active in over 40 countries, with offices in 16 of those. The bank excels at capacity building and innovation, working with a vast array of partnerships with government, government agencies, fintechs, local financial institutions, consumer goods companies, social enterprises and nonprofits.

These partnerships work across each component of environmental, social and governance – and this year Citi wins the award for best bank for sustainable finance in Africa.

The bank has partnered with the governments of Benin, Nigeria and now Kenya for training on green finance and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. At the end of 2019, Citi Inclusive Finance worked with Citi Kenya and TTS Export Agency Finance to extend a local currency financing to d.light