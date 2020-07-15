The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Africa's best bank for sustainable finance 2020: Citi

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

Citi has the largest presence of any global bank in Africa – active in over 40 countries, with offices in 16 of those. The bank excels at capacity building and innovation, working with a vast array of partnerships with government, government agencies, fintechs, local financial institutions, consumer goods companies, social enterprises and nonprofits.

These partnerships work across each component of environmental, social and governance – and this year Citi wins the award for best bank for sustainable finance in Africa.

The bank has partnered with the governments of Benin, Nigeria and now Kenya for training on green finance and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. At the end of 2019, Citi Inclusive Finance worked with Citi Kenya and TTS Export Agency Finance to extend a local currency financing to d.light

