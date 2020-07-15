The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Africa's best bank for financing 2020: Standard Chartered

July 15, 2020
Standard Chartered’s contribution to the development of African markets this year was shown in several transformational infrastructure deals, including Tanzania’s light railway and a huge offshore oil drilling rig in Angola. This contribution makes it Euromoney’s best bank for financing in Africa.

Investment in infrastructure remains a critical need on the continent. Standard Chartered has worked alongside export credit agencies and multilateral development banks to deliver power plants in Ghana, infrastructure in Uganda and light rail in Tanzania.

In February, it signed a $1.46 billion loan agreement with Tanzania to fund the construction of 550-kilometre standard gauge railway running between Dar es Salaam and Makutupora in the centre of the country.

