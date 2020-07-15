The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Africa's best bank 2020: Equity Bank

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

Kenya’s Equity Bank stands out as a modern financial institution, a domestic champion and a regional player. As a result, it receives this year’s award for Africa’s best bank.

Under the stewardship of chief executive James Mwangi, the bank has come a long way from a traditional bricks-and-mortar institution. After two years of extensive investment in digital technology, it now better reflects the changing needs and behaviour of its customer base.

Mobile banking transactions stood at 595 million in 2019, accounting for 78% of all the bank’s transactions.

Despite a tough operating environment and a cap on interest rates, which saw bank lending in Kenya constrained, Equity Bank returned an 11% increase in pre-tax profit to KSh31.5

