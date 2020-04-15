The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

SocGen’s Oudéa: Banks face ‘renationalization’ of capital demands

By Dominic O’Neill
April 15, 2020
Global and even regional growth will take a back seat as states call on banks to finance economic rebuilding after lockdowns.

Banks are facing a prolonged period of less freedom to expand internationally due to the social and economic effects of Covid-19, Societe Generale’s chief executive Frédéric Oudéa tells Euromoney. 

He expects that heightened public pressure on the financial sector to act in society’s interest after the pandemic – coupled with the need to finance domestic economic reconstruction – will mean that there will be more limitations on where banks can deploy their capital. 

And he believes that these limitations will last much longer than the current urgent need for loans to bolster business liquidity.

Frédéric Oudéa, Societe Generale

“The pressure we will have in the coming years to give a priority to financing of national and domestic economies where we operate will be very strong,” he says.

