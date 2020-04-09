The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Germany's sovereign bond shock shows how much the world has changed

By Mark Baker
April 09, 2020
Just when SSA bankers were getting used to a market supportive of deals again, Germany has surprised them with a change of approach.

In normal times, you wouldn't instinctively bet on the Bundesrepublik Deutschland Finanzagentur to put the cat among the pigeons. But on Tuesday it said this:

"In addition, the Federal government intends to conduct syndicates in the second quarter."

What?

Yes, you read that right. Germany is going to sell bonds through syndications.

To say this has left SSA bankers open-mouthed would be an understatement even in these interesting times. For run-of-the-mill euro funding, Germany does auctions, not syndications. Even its long-discussed green bond has always been touted as an auction.




