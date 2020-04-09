Germany's sovereign bond shock shows how much the world has changed

In normal times, you wouldn't instinctively bet on the Bundesrepublik Deutschland Finanzagentur to put the cat among the pigeons. But on Tuesday it said this:

"In addition, the Federal government intends to conduct syndicates in the second quarter."

What?

Yes, you read that right. Germany is going to sell bonds through syndications.

To say this has left SSA bankers open-mouthed would be an understatement even in these interesting times. For run-of-the-mill euro funding, Germany does auctions, not syndications. Even its long-discussed green bond has always been touted as an auction.