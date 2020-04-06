Quotes of the month
April 2020
“What we are seeing right now is that these large private pools of capital are now presenting themselves to companies as potential providers of investment right across the capital structure”
Pier Luigi Colizzi, head of M&A for Europe and Middle East at Barclays, says that private equity sponsors can now present themselves as a potential solution for companies under stress and uncertainty.
“There are going to be an indefinite number of new players who will come to market to protect their existing businesses”
Prior to the current dislocation, Andrew Jamieson, global head of exchange-traded products at Citi, argued that ETFs are no longer viewed as passive-only products, but rather as a technology or the mutual fund v2.0.
“Seventy percent of our business comes from India, but if people cannot travel, we will need to make major adjustments to our business. This will be our new normal for some time”