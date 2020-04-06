Off the record

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

April 06, 2020
April 2020

“Given what’s going on, it may come in handy”

A development bank’s observation after Euromoney tries to call but gets a crossed line, with a disembodied voice saying: ‘Do you want to contact the spirits of the dead? If you want to contact the departed, I am here!’    

“We’re using Skype for Business. I was talking to a CFO and I was in IP hell, where you hear every third word and it sounds like you have marbles in your mouth. I had to get my son off the Xbox”

Financial professionals are finding that getting work and home life to coexist can be a struggle

“I went to a fintech forum in Paris a couple of months ago. The time difference between Moscow and Paris is only two hours, but in terms of digitalization it feels more like five years” 

A Russian banker is unimpressed by digital banking development in western Europe

“This shows the shortcomings of the American governance model combining the roles of bank chairman and chief executive.

