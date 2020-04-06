Shifting corporate responsibility to consumer resilience

Nobel-prize winning economist Joseph Stiglitz made the point recently in reference to Covid-19 that the US has created an economy without resilience. It would be fair to say the US is not the only one, but it is the most striking because it is famed as the world’s richest country.

The many factors that make up a resilient economy will be debated in the months and years ahead. And as governments put together packages for those who have lost their jobs or who need support as a result of this crisis, the question of how we create financially resilient individuals also needs to be examined.