The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Shifting corporate responsibility to consumer resilience

By Helen Avery
April 06, 2020
Share

The coronavirus Covid-19 crisis has highlighted the need to build better consumer financial resilience – bank efforts to support personal savings and debt reduction will have a greater impact than writing cheques.

HA_column_banner_NEW-780.jpg



Covid19_shutterstock-600x150

Read all Euromoney coronavirus coverage

Nobel-prize winning economist Joseph Stiglitz made the point recently in reference to Covid-19 that the US has created an economy without resilience. It would be fair to say the US is not the only one, but it is the most striking because it is famed as the world’s richest country. 

The many factors that make up a resilient economy will be debated in the months and years ahead. And as governments put together packages for those who have lost their jobs or who need support as a result of this crisis, the question of how we create financially resilient individuals also needs to be examined.




Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree