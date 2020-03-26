RMBS and coronavirus: Holidays from hell

Many European governments quickly announced mortgage payment holidays as the scale of the impact that Covid-19 will have on economies across the region became clear in mid March.

Italy announced a payment holiday of up to 18 months for mortgage borrowers on March 16, followed by UK banks offering a three-month non-mandatory moratorium a day later. Ireland announced a moratorium of between three and six months on March 18, the same day as Spain announced similar measures and Canada’s six largest banks announced a six-month deferral scheme.

Many Nordic countries already have standing arrangements for payment holidays of up to three months, as does Australia.