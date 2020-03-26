The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

RMBS and coronavirus: Holidays from hell

By Louise Bowman
March 26, 2020
Most European residential mortgage-backed securities deals can absorb the hit from payment moratoria for now, but junior notes are at risk if the crisis persists.

Many European governments quickly announced mortgage payment holidays as the scale of the impact that Covid-19 will have on economies across the region became clear in mid March.

Italy announced a payment holiday of up to 18 months for mortgage borrowers on March 16, followed by UK banks offering a three-month non-mandatory moratorium a day later. Ireland announced a moratorium of between three and six months on March 18, the same day as Spain announced similar measures and Canada’s six largest banks announced a six-month deferral scheme.

Many Nordic countries already have standing arrangements for payment holidays of up to three months, as does Australia.




