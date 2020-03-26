Banks endorse growing calls for jointly issued sovereign coronabonds

On Wednesday, news circulated of a letter to European Council president Charles Michel signed by the prime ministers or presidents of nine European countries. These include France’s Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s Giuseppe Conte, Spain’s Pedro Sánchez and the prime ministers of Belgium, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal and Slovenia.

The letter calls for the activation of all existing common fiscal instruments to support national efforts to sustain economies in the face of the coronavirus.

“In particular, we need to work on a common debt instrument issued by a European institution to raise funds on the market on the same basis and to the benefits of all Member States, thus ensuring stable long term financing for the policies required to counter the damages caused by this pandemic.”