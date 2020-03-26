The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Banks endorse growing calls for jointly issued sovereign coronabonds

By Peter Lee
March 26, 2020
Essential state support programmes for bank credit to SMEs raise questions about sovereign debt sustainability that need quick and credible answers.

On Wednesday, news circulated of a letter to European Council president Charles Michel signed by the prime ministers or presidents of nine European countries. These include France’s Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s Giuseppe Conte, Spain’s Pedro Sánchez and the prime ministers of Belgium, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal and Slovenia.

The letter calls for the activation of all existing common fiscal instruments to support national efforts to sustain economies in the face of the coronavirus.

“In particular, we need to work on a common debt instrument issued by a European institution to raise funds on the market on the same basis and to the benefits of all Member States, thus ensuring stable long term financing for the policies required to counter the damages caused by this pandemic.”


