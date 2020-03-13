The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Oil vs coronavirus: How will Gulf economies fare?

By Virginia Furness
March 13, 2020
A double shock of Covid-19 and falling oil prices brings the spectre of recession to the Gulf, while efforts to diversify economies are being derailed.

Gulf countries are in a tight spot. At a time when increased government spending is needed to offset the negative impact of coronavirus, Saudi Arabia has forced oil prices down to $30 a barrel.

For those with strong enough economies, part of the answer to the question 'where will governments find the money to survive?' might be on international markets.

Gulf authorities have announced a swathe of spending cuts in an effort to rebalance budgets this year, but with coronavirus hitting supply chains and inward investment, a fiscal response is now required.




