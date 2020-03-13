Monetary policy: The ECB has admitted its limits

It couldn’t have come on a worse day: Christine Lagarde had US president Donald Trump to thank for that.

Her first big test as president of the European Central Bank (ECB) was already an all-but impossible one to pass, and even more so after a new US ban on flights from continental Europe earlier on Thursday had put a big damper on the eurozone’s most important monetary policy meeting in years.

Yet if equity markets are anything to go by, the ECB singularly failed to reinstall confidence, even underperforming the lacklustre market response to the 50-basis-point cut by the Federal Reserve earlier in March.