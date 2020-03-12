The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Nigeria could slip again on oil

By Kanika Saigal
March 12, 2020
The recent collapse in the oil price and Nigeria's (lack of) reaction to it echoes the way the country dealt with the crisis in 2015. Repetition of the same mistakes will only cause harm for Africa's largest economy.

When the price of oil crashes, Nigeria’s stocks usually sees a huge sell off. At the close on March 10, the country's All Share Index had fallen 4.91%, while bank stocks were down 12.5% on the previous day.

Emerging market oil exporting nations need to act fast. As well as managing the impact of a capital market hit, they need to revise budgets, tighten monetary policy, stem inflation and shore up foreign exchange to maintain some semblance of stability. Add the coronavirus pandemic and the possible fall in demand from China into the mix, and government action must be accelerated.

In sub-Saharan Africa, a number of countries hit by the oil price collapse in 2014 have better defences in place this time around.

