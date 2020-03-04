Off the record

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

March 04, 2020
March 2020

“Oh, go in, this thing never works” 

A medic on patrol at a Singapore bank waves through Euromoney’s reporter, after the gauge shows his body temperature is 22°C



“An obviously stupid idea”

A prominent bank investor’s appraisal of Metro Bank’s branch-based deposit-gathering approach, in an era of ultra-low rates



“ANZ spent millions putting their logo on the top of their building [in Singapore]. We didn’t. Perhaps we could put that saving directly into our bonus pool” 

One banker finds solace in financial rumination



“This was a first on-the-record discussion by a leading Fed figure of the prospects for a digital dollar on blockchain”

The future is now for one banker listening to Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard’s February speech 



“If JPMorgan just picks off the easiest, best investments, then how will that grow finance in emerging markets? We need them to do the difficult transactions”

It is time the US bank understood what its real purpose is, according to this banker













