Capital Markets

World Bank commits $12 billion to fight coronavirus Covid-19

By Mark Baker
March 04, 2020
The new aid is targeted at developing countries; demand is already seen in all regions.

World-Bank-logos-R-780.jpg



Covid19_shutterstock-600x150

The World Bank has stepped in to intervene in the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak with an immediately available commitment of $12 billion to help developing countries fight the disease as it spreads around the world.

The assistance is a mix of old and new commitments across all the World Bank’s member organizations.

Some $2.7 billion is new financing from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). There is also a new slug of $4 billion from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to complement existing trade facilities of $2 billion.




