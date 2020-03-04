World Bank commits $12 billion to fight coronavirus Covid-19

The World Bank has stepped in to intervene in the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak with an immediately available commitment of $12 billion to help developing countries fight the disease as it spreads around the world.

The assistance is a mix of old and new commitments across all the World Bank’s member organizations.

Some $2.7 billion is new financing from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). There is also a new slug of $4 billion from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to complement existing trade facilities of $2 billion.