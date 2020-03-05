The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Ebru Pakcan appointed global head of trade at Citi TTS

By Kanika Saigal
March 05, 2020
The move to treasury and trade solutions is designed to bring cash management and trade businesses closer together.

Citi appointed Ebru Pakcan as global head of trade for treasury and trade solutions (TTS) in mid-February, in what is a notable promotion for the transaction banking veteran.

Ebru Pakcan

She replaces John Ahearn, who had held the position since joining the firm in 2004 and was named chairman for the division in October. Ahearn is due to retire later this year and will support Pakcan as she transitions into her new role.

This is an interesting decision by Citi, given that Pakcan will be moving into a trade role after a career that has largely focused on cash management.

Before taking up her current position as head of treasury and trade solutions for EMEA in 2016, Pakcan was global head of payments. Between 2008 and 2011, she was head of payments, EMEA.

Naveed Sultan

“We want to bring our cash management and our trade businesses closer together and Ebru’s track record and diverse experience will enable her to do this,” says Naveed Sultan, global head of TTS at Citi.

Treasury Citigroup
