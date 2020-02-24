The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Responsible finance: The research note that could be a tipping point

By Helen Avery
February 24, 2020
It has taken the climate crisis to bring our collective focus onto the role of financing and the role of banks.



Climate angst surely went up a few notches in February when Extinction Rebellion spokesman Rupert Read sent a copy of a January JPMorgan client research note to members of the UK press.

The report looked at the impact of climate change on the economy and stated in apocalyptic tones that “something will have to change at some point if the human race is going to survive.”

Why this research note received more traction – and outrage – than others put out by banks is not entirely clear. Perhaps because it refers directly to human extinction, rather than only the dislocation of certain demographics in developing countries?

In which case, perhaps human extinction should be mentioned more often so consumers in the west understand that climate change is not someone else’s problem.






