Opinion

Off the record

February 05, 2020
February 2020

“I notice that many graduate job interviewees were saying the same thing in interviews. Then I realised they were parroting the ESG section from our website. They’d all lifted it, word for word”

A US investment banker questions whether graduates care about green finance and ESG principles, or just want to nail down a good job 



“We’ll take another look in the 30s. Maybe”

Downbeat assessment of the attractiveness of entering the Argentine market from a Brazilian financial services firm



“We are not trying to be plain-vanilla, we are not trying to do everything for everyone, and we are not trying to be ‘me-too’. We are just trying to do our thing”

A co-head of investment banking at a bulge-bracket firm takes a relaxed approach to bank strategy

“It’s realistic for many bankers in Asia Pacific this year to be given a zero. It’s not enough to fund the old-fashioned ex-pat lifestyle any more...





